WINkLink Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.70 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. WINkLink has a total market cap of $138.70 million and approximately $35.40 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 243.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.75 or 0.02071766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014496 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

