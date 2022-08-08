Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of WINA stock opened at $224.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.80. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $183.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.99.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

