Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research firms have commented on WTKWY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($118.56) to €120.00 ($123.71) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($107.22) to €109.00 ($112.37) in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Down 1.7 %

WTKWY opened at $107.48 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $119.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

