Workhorse Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 16,635 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average volume of 8,720 call options.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.54. 52,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,183. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

