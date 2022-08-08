WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.91

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.9052 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

WPP has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WPP to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

WPP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 204,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. WPP has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of WPP

WPP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.38) to GBX 1,225 ($15.01) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.30) to GBX 1,260 ($15.44) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.70) to GBX 1,210 ($14.83) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $958.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

