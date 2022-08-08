Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,669.00

Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can currently be bought for about $2,183.65 or 0.09387702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market cap of $495,688.15 and approximately $4,669.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Profile

Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) is a coin. Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 coins. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Axie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Origin Axie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Origin Axie using one of the exchanges listed above.

