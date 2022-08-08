Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2,308.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784,019 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.15% of Xcel Energy worth $59,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,643,000 after acquiring an additional 200,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,362,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,036,000 after acquiring an additional 940,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,978,000 after acquiring an additional 296,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

