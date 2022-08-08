XP Power (LON:XPP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,130.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,130 ($26.10) and last traded at GBX 2,180 ($26.71), with a volume of 294352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,180 ($26.71).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,600 ($68.62) to GBX 4,020 ($49.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get XP Power alerts:

XP Power Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £430.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,942.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,907.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,484.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

XP Power Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.46%.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,575 ($31.55) per share, with a total value of £36,487.75 ($44,709.90).

About XP Power

(Get Rating)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.