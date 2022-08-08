Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down to $16.54

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.54, but opened at $15.80. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 5 shares.
Xponential Fitness Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
