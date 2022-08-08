Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down to $16.54

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.54, but opened at $15.80. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 5 shares.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xponential Fitness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

