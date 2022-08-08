XSGD (XSGD) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $53.02 million and $791,508.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 185.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.20 or 0.01872592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014815 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 99,857,164 coins and its circulating supply is 89,561,572 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

XSGD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.