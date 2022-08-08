Yellow Road Market Capitalization Tops $52,782.30 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $52,782.30 and approximately $959.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 212.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.01881600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920.

Yellow Road Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

