YF Link 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,129.00 (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for about $26.00 or 0.00108617 BTC on popular exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $1,129.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YF Link has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,938.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00132451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068471 BTC.

About YF Link

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,531 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

