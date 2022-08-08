yOUcash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $1.08 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,968.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00132168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069104 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004534 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,990 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

