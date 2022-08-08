Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $45.27

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.27, but opened at $51.32. Zai Lab shares last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 4,128 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.26% and a negative net margin of 324.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zai Lab by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Zai Lab by 3.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,802,000 after buying an additional 114,339 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Zai Lab by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after buying an additional 1,450,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zai Lab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,195,000 after buying an additional 55,132 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.