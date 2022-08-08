Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $116.09 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $77.66 or 0.00324473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00122461 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00081938 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,999,250 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.
