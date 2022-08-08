Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $116.09 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $77.66 or 0.00324473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00122461 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00081938 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004143 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,999,250 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

