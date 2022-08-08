ZEON (ZEON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,068.00

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $186.96 million and approximately $67,068.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 37% higher against the US dollar.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

