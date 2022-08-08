Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.18% from the stock’s current price.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush cut Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $37.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $111.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,641 shares of company stock worth $993,503. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

