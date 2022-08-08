Zloadr (ZDR) Market Cap Tops $932,123.83

Zloadr (ZDR) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $932,123.83 and $31.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zloadr coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zloadr has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,891.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00132310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00035906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00069345 BTC.

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

