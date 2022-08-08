Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 0.9% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

