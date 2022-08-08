ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $277.00 million-$279.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.21 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.78-$0.80 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $48.03. 79,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 177.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.89.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,011,301.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 622,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,402,870.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 119.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.