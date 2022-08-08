ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $299,289.94 and approximately $122.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.49 or 0.00699609 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.