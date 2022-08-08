ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $592.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

ZUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

