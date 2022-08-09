10,000 Shares in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATCO. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,308,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 309,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Atlas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,308,000 after purchasing an additional 221,564 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 178,582 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 75,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 61,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATCO shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Atlas Stock Performance

ATCO opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.