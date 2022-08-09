10,000 Shares in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $133,910.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,668.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $133,910.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,668.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Langhorn sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $60,624.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,818 shares of company stock valued at $754,763. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:GLP opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLP. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

