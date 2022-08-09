10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

10x Genomics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 1.66. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $191.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Cowen cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,732,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,213,000 after buying an additional 178,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,008,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,607,000 after purchasing an additional 322,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,204,000 after purchasing an additional 485,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

