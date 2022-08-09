10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading 7.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.1% on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. The stock traded as high as $46.90 and last traded at $46.56. 23,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,655,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TXG. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Trading Up 7.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

