18,631 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $182.34.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.38.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

