33,734 Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ternium by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,828,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TX stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50.

A number of research firms have commented on TX. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

