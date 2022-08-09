3D Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 17,735 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 682% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,267 call options.

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jim D. Kever bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $106,480.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 251.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of DDD traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,871. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.