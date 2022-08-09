48,394 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,891,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,377,000 after acquiring an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after acquiring an additional 152,356 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 129,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 282,637 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,609.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares in the company, valued at $705,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,530,609.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

