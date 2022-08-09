6,008 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 372.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

