6,122 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $157,875,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $108,505,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in EQT by 125.7% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,354 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,392,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EQT shares. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

EQT stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.38%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

