6,143 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $35,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $292.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.88.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

