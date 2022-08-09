7,853 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Purchased by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000. SVB Financial Group accounts for 3.3% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $412.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,214. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.26.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

