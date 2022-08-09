9,253 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.62. 32,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.76%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

