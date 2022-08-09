9,502 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,502 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.09 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

