Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Tops $1.33 on Exchanges

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $63.87 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00005685 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,385.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003865 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00130149 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00036443 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00068706 BTC.
Aavegotchi Profile
Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 49,797,863 coins and its circulating supply is 48,033,699 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars.
