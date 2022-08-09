ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ABB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in ABB by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in ABB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 4.5% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.03.

NYSE ABB opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

