Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.
Absolute Software Price Performance
Absolute Software (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$65.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.81 million.
