Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $338.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $338.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

ACN opened at $310.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 697.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.