Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 151.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $309.91. 17,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,267. The stock has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.82. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

