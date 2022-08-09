Actinium (ACM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $419.00

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $167,936.62 and $419.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,827,025 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

