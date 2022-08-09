Adshares (ADS) Price Up 7.4% This Week

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00015027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $103.09 million and $1.73 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,693,177 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

