Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $194.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

