Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $98.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

