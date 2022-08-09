AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. AECOM updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AECOM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in AECOM by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

