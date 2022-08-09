AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.75.

AECOM Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ACM stock traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $73.07. 26,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 31.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

