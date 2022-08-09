Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
Aemetis Stock Up 9.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,338. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 75.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 419,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 180,612 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 59.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 207.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 52,690 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
