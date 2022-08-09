Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,338. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 75.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 419,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 180,612 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 59.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 207.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 52,690 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis

(Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.