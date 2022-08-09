Aeon (AEON) Trading Up 47.9% Over Last Week

Aeon (AEON) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 47.9% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $2,788.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00679666 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

