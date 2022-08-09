Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock to $14.00. Approximately 56,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 470,693 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $10.66.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 376,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 103,259 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 477,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $547.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

